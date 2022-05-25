The new Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin-Prague night train will not launch this summer as hoped, company European Sleeper said on Twitter. "Preparations are in full swing," but the night train on that route is not ready to start running.

According to the company, realizing a night train that spans four countries is turning out to be a more complicated task than anticipated. "Which we will definitely realize, but it will take a little longer to get started," the company said in response to a question about the delay.

"To avoid disappointment, we are not giving a new start date for the time being. We are working very hard to start asap," the company said.

European Sleeper, a Dutch-Belgian startup operating the night train service with RegioJet, announced the night train connecting Prague with Amsterdam in December. Then the company said that the train would initially run three times per week, with plans to eventually run it nightly.