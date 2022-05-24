The police in the Netherlands are increasingly coming across 3D-printed firearms when arresting suspects or searching homes. These pistols or semi-automatic rifles, printed on a 3D printer using blueprints found online, are just as dangerous as regular guns, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said to De Telegraaf.

The police worry that not only criminals but also extremists and hobbyists are using 3D printers to make weapons. These guns are cheaper and easier to get hold of than traditional firearms, but having one in your possession illegally is just as punishable, the police said.

Last year, the police seized 3D-printed firearms or gun parts in 14 investigations in the Netherlands. Several have also been found this year. The police also discovered multiple workshops intended for printing firearms on a larger scale, according to the newspaper.

The National Police wants to ban the distribution of blueprints for 3D-printed firearms. They'll call for this and other measures at the Europol congress on Tuesday and Thursday. Some 70 countries are participating in the congress.