The Dutch naval vessel Zr.Ms. De Zeven Provinciën lost about 4,000 liters of lubricating oil last month, the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday. The ship lost the oil in the Baltic Sea, where it was part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) fleet.

The NATO flash force was established in 2003 but was activated for the first time this year for the collective defense of the alliance due to Russia's invasion of Ukriane.

The oil leaked out slowly, so it was not immediately noticeable. The crew only noticed the spill after thousands of liters of oil had already drained into the sea. The leak was repaired. What caused it is not yet known. The ship is now in Lisbon for a port visit.

SNMG1 is mainly active in the North Atlantic, North Sea, and Baltic Sea. The Netherlands currently commands the fleet. The flash force is intended to act as a deterrent toward Russia, NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg said in February.