The police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Hengelo who tried to escape the police in his car at speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour. The car eventually crashed on the A50 at the Schaarsbergen exit, near Arnhem, where it caught fire. Officers removed the occupants from the car.

The chase started on the A1 between Deventer and Apeldoorn. Officers wanted to pull the car over because of the driver's behaviour. He decided to run off at high speed.

According to the police, the occupants of the car were not injured in the crash. The driver was immediately taken to the police station. The co-driver has not been arrested.