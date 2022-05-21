So-called "silence circles" will be organized in various places throughout the Netherlands on Saturday for the people suffering because of the war in Ukraine. Peace organization PAX and the Embassies of Peace will start the campaign at noon, mostly in "central locations" so that people can easily join.

For example, there will be a silence circle on the Domplein in Utrecht, the Rodetorenplein in Zwolle and the Koornmarkt in Almelo. Other locations include the Roelof Hartplein in Amsterdam, the Apostolic Society at the Picassolaan in Alkmaar, at the Lebuinuskerk at the Grote Kerkhof in Deventer, the Van Loenshof in Enschede, in the Kerkstraat in Nederhorst den Berg, the Meijhorst in Nijmegen, the Voogdijstraat in Roermond, the Merloseweg in Venray and the Kerkplein in Den Bosch. More locations may follow.

End times will be determined according to the location and depend on the amount of interest. Some silence circles will begin with a poem or song. PAX and the Embassies of Peace wish to express solidarity with this gesture. "This joint initiative emphasizes non-violent resistance, support for democratization movements, living in peace and freedom."