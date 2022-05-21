The weather was predicted to be mild and dry this weekend, according to the meteorological institute, KNMI. On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to reach 19 degrees Celsius, with a reasonable chance of sunshine and low precipitation. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs of 23 degrees and similarly low precipitation. Next week will be wetter and overall cooler.

Saturday will feel fresher than the temperatures recently. There is a 20% chance of precipitation forecast and fairly strong winds of 24 kilometers per hour. There is a 40% chance of the sun breaking through the clouds to warm up the day.

"The afternoon temperature ranges from 16°C at the seaside to 20°C in the southeast. There is a mainly moderate westerly wind. At the sea and on the IJsselmeer, the wind will still quite strong in the morning," the KNMI stated.

Sunday will be brighter and feel hotter than the day prior. The chance of precipitation will drop to 10%, while the temperatures could reach a balmy 23 degrees. The winds will also be gentler at around 16 kilometers per hour.

After the weekend, there will be a fairly high chance of localized thunderstorms. There is a fairly high chance that a Code Yellow weather warning will be issued for storms on Monday. As the week continues, the high temperature will stay constant at around 20 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, when it could then become dryer. The sunshine will also be less present, with a 30% chance most days. Winds will be mild to moderate, staying between 16 and 24 kilometers per hour.