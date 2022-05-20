This year's Fireworks Festival in Scheveningen has been cancelled. The event was supposed to be held in August, but the police will not have enough officers available by that time.

Many major events are planned in June, July, August and September, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic restrictions have lapsed, the municipality of The Hague said. "The police capacity was already limited and [resources] are now being stretched further. Partly due to this lack of police capacity, it is not possible to organize the Fireworks Festival this summer.”

The Scheveningen International Fireworks Festival was to be held on August 12, 13, 19, and 20. Professionals would have set off ornamental fireworks from pontoons at sea.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event along the beach.