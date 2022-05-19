A painting of a home by Piet Mondriaan was sold at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday afternoon for 315,000 dollars. The painting was sold from the private holdings of a Boston collector who had owned the work since 1967.

The spokesperson for the auction house would not say who bought the painting. Sotheby's also did not say whether or not the painting might be sent to the Netherlands, where Mondriaan was born.

The painting on paper dates from 1899, the year in which Mondriaan turned 27. He was still years away way from the abstract line-and-surface work with which he has become so famous.

Sotheby's had expected the painting to fetch a maximum of 180,000 dollars.