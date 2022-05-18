Netherlands residents are traveling more and further now that coronavirus restrictions for international travel have been lifted. The number of travel insurance policies taken out has increased by half since the turn of the year compared to the same period in 2021, ING concluded from its own data and that of insurer Nationale-Nederlanden. They've also received more claims from distant countries.

The number of insurance policies sold has increased at an unprecedented rate, according to ING's director of insurance, Cornelia Coman. The number of insurance policies sold through the bank returned to pre-coronavirus levels in the past months. The number of new insurance policies with coverage around the world quadrupled.

According to ING, cancellation insurance is also popular, showing that travelers still have the pandemic in the back of their minds.

International travel largely came to a standstill during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for travel insurance fell to virtually zero after the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. There was some recovery in the summer that followed, but travelers were still taking out far fewer travel insurance policies than before the pandemic.