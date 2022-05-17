Almost half of Netherlands residents (just under 45 percent) are not prepared to pay more for health insurance to maintain the quality of care. One in four think that people with an unhealthy lifestyle should pay higher premiums. The National Healthcare Institute found this in a survey of 2,000 Netherlands residents.

About a quarter of respondents are willing to pay higher premiums if this ensures good quality healthcare for themselves. The healthcare institute will start a campaign on Tuesday under the heading "the care of tomorrow" about the future of healthcare. Costs are rising, as is the number of people who will need care in the future.

"If nothing changes, patients will no longer be able to count on good care in all cases in the near future," said Sjaak Wijma, chairman of the board of directors of the National Healthcare Institute. "We have to think about what we find important in healthcare, make choices, and stick to them."

Organizing healthcare differently is a popular way to reduce the ever-rising healthcare costs. Seventy percent of respondents agree with that. A majority think there should be more focus on preventing diseases instead of treating them. Making healthier food choices should also be made easier and cheaper. Another 70 percent also say they "feel it is their own responsibility to keep healthcare good and affordable."

According to some Netherlands residents, this personal responsibility also lies with people with an unhealthy lifestyle. Four in ten respondents believe that people with an unhealthy lifestyle should pay a higher healthcare premium. Just under 19 percent think it is right to get healthcare priority over people with an unhealthy lifestyle.

"Based on the researcher results, there seems to be strong support in society for appropriate care," the National Healthcare Institute wrote. People favor "an approach that focuses on promoting health and quality of life and not one-sidedly treating diseases." At the same time, according to the institute, it appears that "the willingness to contribute to care for people with an unhealthy lifestyle is under pressure."