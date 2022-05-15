Ukraine won the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday evening. The Netherlands finished in 11th place with singer S10.

Kalush Orchestra received a total of 631 points. The United Kingdom came in second and Spain finished in third place. The top 10 was also occupied by Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Moldova, Greece, Portugal and Norway.

S10 delivered a flawless rendition of her song De Diepte on Saturday evening during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The singer clearly enjoyed her performance and even showed a big smile. At the end, S10 seemed slightly emotional.

With De Diepte, the Dutch singer scored better with the professional juries than with the viewers at home. The singer received 129 points from the juries and 42 points from the public. She received the highest number of points, the "douze points," from Italy.

Kalush Orchestra thanked the audience afterwards for all their support. "This one is for all Ukrainians," frontman Oleh Psiuk said on stage after the win.

Betting shops had already predicted that Ukraine would get a lot of votes from the public because of the war. After all performances had been Saturday, the chance of winning was estimated at 62 percent.

The Ukrainian government thanked people via Twitter for their support after the victory of the Eurovision Song Contest. "You have melted our hearts," the statement read on the official government account. The support for the "brave fighters for peace" is much appreciated. The government also congratulated Kalush Orchestra.