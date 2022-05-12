A collision on the railway is causing problems on several routes around Haarlem and Leiden. No intercity trains are running between Leiden Central and The Hague Central, and there is no train traffic between Hoofddorp and Leiden Central and Between Haarlem and Leiden Central.

Rail company NS deployed buses between Hoofdorp, Nieuw-Vennep, Sassenheim, and Leiden Central. Busses also run between Haarlem, Heemstede-Aerdenhout, Hillegom, Voorhout, and Leiden Central.

Anyone traveling on the High Speed Line between Schiphol and Rotterdam Central can expect extra crowded trains because this is a detour route. NS hopes to solve the issues by 9:30 a.m.