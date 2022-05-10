After Vermeer's The Milkmaid, work by Vincent van Gogh, Rembrandt van Rijn, and Pieter Bruegel de Oude will be on display successively in the former Hermitage museum. The museum will exhibit The Yellow House (The Street) from 1888 by Van Gogh, The last Self-portrait (1669) by Rembrandt, and The Tower of Babel (circa 1560) by Bruegel.

The Van Gogh Museum, the Mauritshuis, and Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen are making the works available, following the example of the Rijksmuseum.

The Milkmaid was lent under exceptional circumstances after the museum on the Amstel severed ties with the Russian state museum because of the war in Ukraine. Johannes Vermeer's famous work from circa 1660 was the first in the series of the former Dutch Heritage Amsterdam, which will continue through the summer. According to a spokesperson for the museum, the masterpiece has attracted just under 10,000 visitors to date.

The Milkmaid, which can be seen until Sunday, is followed by The Yellow House from May 17 to June 26. Emilie Gordenker, director of the Van Gogh Museum, is pleased to be able to offer support in this exceptional situation. "We hope that the painting can be an inspiration in troubled times in its temporary new place."

From June 28 to July 24, Rembrandt's Self-portrait is coming to Amsterdam. According to the Mauritshuis, it is "one of the highlights in the collection.” Between August 2 and 28, The Tower of Babel from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen will be on display. "This loan is very special because this world-famous masterpiece from the Rotterdam collection is never lent, or only in exceptional cases, such as now," said museum director Sjarel Ex.

The Museum aan de Amstel, as it now calls itself, is currently working on plans for the future. More information about the autumn programming will be announced next summer.