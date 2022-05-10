A collision on the railway between Abcoude and Breukelen seriously disrupted train traffic around Utrecht on Tuesday morning. No train traffic is currently possible between Utrecht and Amsterdam and between Utrecht and Schiphol, NS said on its website.

The collision happened at an important point in the route, an NS spokesperson said to NU.nl. The rail company expects problems to persist until at least 11:15 a.m.

Travelers trying to reach Amsterdam or Schiphol from Utrecht can detour via Amersfoort, though trains on that route will likely be crowded.

The collision is also affecting train traffic in the direction of Nijmegen. NS advised travelers to keep an eye on its travel planner and take delays into account.