Adriaan Mol, the founder of payment processor Mollie, is the wealthiest young self-made billionaire this year, according to Quote. The magazine estimates the 38-year-old's assets at 3.5 billion euros, five times as much as in 2021. This is mainly because Mollie increased a lot in value after an investment round last year.

MessageBird's Robert Vis was number one last year but is now in second place. He saw his assets grow by 8.3 percent to 1.3 billion euros. The 32-year-old Job van der Voort is the biggest riser in third place with a capital of 675 million euros, almost 17 times as much as last year. Van der Voort is the founder of Remote.com, a startup that helps companies hire staff in countries where they are not present themselves.

The increasing interest in cryptocurrencies also impacted the list. Tim Baarsde, one of the three founders of crypto exchange Bitvavo, is the highest newcomer in fifth place with an estimated wealth of 150 million euros.

There are only three women on the entire list. TV presenter, actress, and fashion designer Nikkie Plessen is in 47th place and model Doutzen Kroes in 46th, both with a net worth of around 28 million euros, Quote estimated. Sharon Hilgers of jewelry brand My Jewellery is 29th on the list with an estimated wealth of 45 million euros.

Several DJs like Martin Garrix, Afrojack, and Hardwell suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when it was challenging to perform. Vlogger Kwebbelkop re-entered the list in 91st place with an estimated net worth of 14 million euros.

To get on the list, people need a net worth of at least 13 million euros. They must have earned that themselves and must be 39 years old or younger. For example, Bunq founder Ali Niknam disappeared from the list this year because he turned 40.