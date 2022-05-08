Nature organizations and residents near airports will protest simultaneously at Schiphol and five regional airports on May 14 against the nuisance and pollution caused by air traffic. They argue for the shrinkage of Schiphol and for the closure of the airports of Rotterdam, Lelystad and Maastricht.

The organizers state that after a quiet period during the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic has been increasing again for several months. "Now that the nuisance is growing again, residents are realizing how great the impact of excessive air traffic is on their living environment and health," they wrote on the website 14meimanifestatie.nl. The organizers want politicians to do more to protect citizens.

They emphasize that the demonstrations will be peaceful and not aimed at hindering access to the airports. There will be speakers, music and a minute of silence.

The demonstrations start at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. In addition to Schiphol, there are protests at the airports of Lelystad, Eelde, Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Maastricht. Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, Urgenda and provincial environmental federations, among others, support the protests.