If the Cabinet wants support for the budget from the PvdA in the Eerste Kamer, something will have to be done about inequality in the Netherlands. The brand new PvdA leader Attje Kuiken told WNL on Sunday that she will insist on a higher minimum wage of 14 euros and tackling employers' attempts to skirt minimum wage rules, so that more people can get a permanent contract.

According to Kuiken, "a number of things must be fundamentally different" in the Netherlands. "Next week we will start a conversation with Sigrid Kaag and Mark Rutte, then we will see how seriously they take it. Then we see what they are willing to do," she said. To pay for the extra expenses, the PvdA looks to the wealthy. "They can contribute more."

Kuiken was also asked about the chaos at Schiphol Airport in recent weeks. Bad employment practices and a lack of appreciation for certain groups of employees there, such as the baggage handlers, are the root of the problems, she said. She said she spoke on Friday with Schiphol boss and PvdA leader Dick Benschop.

"I have discussed very clearly what I think is necessary," Kuiken said. According to her, Benschop agreed with many of her points. "Higher wages, more permanent work, investment in people and training are needed. That has not happened in recent years." Kuiken also believes the Cabinet should play a role in this, since the government is a major shareholder in the airport.