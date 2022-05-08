Five people were injured in the accident with two vehicles on the A2 near Breukelen in Utrecht on Sunday morning. Two were taken to a hospital in Amsterdam and the three others to another hospital.

A dog was also injured. It was taken by the animal ambulance, according to the Utrecht Security Region (VRU).

Initially, the VRU spoke of three injuries, but later it turned out that there were more victims. All are now accounted for, police said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

As a result of the traffic accident, the A2 near Breukelen in the direction of Amsterdam was closed to traffic. Authorities conducted an investigation and vehicles were cleared away. Traffic detoured via the A9, A1 or A27.

The investigation was completed by 10:45 a.m. and the road was reopened.