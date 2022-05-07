A driver crashed their car into the living room of a home on Kromstraat in Oss on Friday evening, causing considerable damage, according to Omroep Brabant. No one was injured in the crash, as far as is known.

A 112 call reported that a car drove between a tree and a lamp post to crash through a family's large living room window. The car, a silver Mercedes, then came to a stop inside the house. Police are still investigating what caused the wreck.

When the fire brigade arrived, the residents of the house were standing on the street with their small children. The children were given comfort bears by the fire brigade and allowed to look inside the fire truck as a distraction, according to Omroep Brabant.

The fire brigade also checked the house to make sure it was safe, but found nothing that needed to be propped up. Neighbors also came out on the street to watch.