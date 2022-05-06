The Ministries of Public Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS) and Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations will soon meet to discuss the financial problems of Liberation Day festivals with the National Committee for May 4 and 5. A date for this has not yet been announced.

The news comes from State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen's spokesperson (VWS), whose department the National Committee falls under. The Ministry generally does not subsidize Liberation Day festivals, the spokesperson said. The Committee receives a maintenance budget from the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport. They want to hear where the problems lie, and to work together to develop possible solutions.

This year, for the first time ever, admissions fees had to be paid in Groningen. The price was kept somewhat low at six euros for a ticket. That particular Liberation Day festival was forced to stick to a tight budget, AD reported, and more are experiencing financial problems. There are 14 official Liberation Day festivals in total

A spokesperson for the National Committee for May 4 and 5 says that he has been aware of the plan to charge entrance fees in Groningen for some time. The National Committee supports the organization because it understands that festivals may be looking at this option because of the cost.

"It is extremely important that festivals are there and that they can organize them well." You can see "how important those festivals are for May 5 and the celebration of freedom. The festivals have been massively visited again [this year],” according to the spokesperson