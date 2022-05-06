Thick fog reduces visibility to less than 200 meters in many parts of the country. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire Netherlands, urging road users to be careful.

The fog should dissipate quickly around mid-morning. "Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Drive slowly and keep a sufficient following distance," the meteorological institute said. "Follow weather reports and warnings."

The rest of the day will be sunny, with some clouds forming in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 14 degrees on the coast and 23 degrees in the southeast, with a weak to moderate westerly wind.

Saturday morning will be cloudy, with some rain in the northwestern half of the country. The cloud cover will disappear in the afternoon, followed by regular sunshine. Maximums will range between 12 and 21 degrees.

Sunday and early next week will see sunny and dry weather. Sunday will still be chilly along the coast, but temperatures will climb steadily, reaching a summery 25 degrees by mid-week.