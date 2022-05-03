Marco Felipe, known by his friends and family as “Felipe,” went missing in Amsterdam on April 27. He was last seen at around 3 a.m. at the Generator Hostel on Mauritskade, according to his family.

The police confirmed to NL Times that they had record of a missing person named Felipe and that the case number matched the one provided by the family. However, the man does not appear on the missing persons page of the police website.

The 26-year-old man is of Spanish nationality with brown eyes and hair. He is 1.80 meters tall. He speaks Spanish and English and was possibly wearing a yellow football t-shirt and black cargo trousers at the time of his disappearance (pictured).

Felipe, an Exeter University student, originally came to Amsterdam on March 1. Before his disappearance, he had been in contact with his family every few days. His family last heard from him on Tuesday, April 26.

He was staying and working near Amsterdam Central Station but had recently lost his job, causing severe anxiety on top of other mental illnesses he was already struggling with.

Felipe's family is very concerned about him and asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them at findmarcofelipeandrade@gmail.com