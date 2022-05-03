Schiphol will "look positively" at a claim for compensation by airlines for the delays over the past few days. The airport promised this in discussion with Barin, the industry association for airlines in the Netherlands, said chairman Marnix Fruitema.

Schiphol has been facing major problems over the past two weekends. First, KLM baggage handlers went on strike, which led to delays and large crowds. This past weekend, staff shortages were the main problem at the airport, again resulting in long waiting times for passengers. Schiphol even asked airlines to cancel flights. Some agencies moved flights to other airports.

All of this will likely lead to damage claims against airlines. Travelers are entitled to compensation if they are delayed more than three hours. The airlines believe that Schiphol is responsible for the problems and therefore liable for the damages.

Fruitema said that all 38 airlines affiliated with Barin support the plan to claim damages from Schiphol. Exactly how high that claim will be has yet to be determined. Barin and Schiphol will discuss this further next week. Then they'll also talk about the steps Schiphol can take to solve the staff shortages, Fruitema said.