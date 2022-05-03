Rijkswaterstaat called on road users not to stop in the emergency lane to commemorate victims of World War II during the two minutes of silence on Remembrance Day on Wednesday. Find a parking lot to stop and observe the moment of silence, the public works department said, RTL Nieuws reports.

The Netherlands will hold two minutes of silence at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, to commemorate those who died in the Second World War. During those two minutes, all rail traffic and air traffic will also halt, as far as is safely possible.

Stopping the car to observe this commemoration is excellent, but do so safely, Rijkswaterstaat said. "Stopping on the hard shoulder is unsafe and can lead to dangerous situations."

It is unclear whether Schiphol will be able to halt planes for the two minutes of silence tomorrow, given the holiday crowds and current chaos at the airport. Schiphol is still figuring out how to handle it, according to RTL.