Over the weekend, more than 700 passengers filed 329 damage claims against KLM for canceled flights, claims organization EUClaim told NU.nl. EUClaim estimates the compensation amount at around 200,000 euros so far and expects it to increase in the coming days as more claims come in.

Staff shortages combined with May holiday crowds prompted Schiphol to ask airlines to cancel flights and reduce the number of travelers over the weekend. KLM canceled 47 flights this weekend. Other airlines moved flights to other airports. For example, Corendon and Transavia had some flights depart from Rotterdam The Hague Airport over the weekend.

According to EUClaim, the number of claims against KLM is "extremely high" at 329 filed between Friday and Sunday. Complaints usually cover two or more passengers, so it involves over 700 travelers, a spokesperson said to NU.nl. "The majority were about canceled flights. There were hardly any delays. We consider a delay from when a flight is three hours late, and we have hardly seen that," the spokesperson said.