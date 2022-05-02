A procession of firetrucks left for Ukraine from IJsselmuiden at 00:30 a.m. on Monday. They have been donated to the war-torn country; where they are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The initiative was started by the IJsselmuiden fire brigade, which has had contact with firefighters in Ukraine for many years. The war has caused a serious shortage of fire equipment in the Eastern-European country.

The corps in IJsselmuiden recently collected five tanker sprayers, one car ladder, and a passenger bus with a motor sprayer trailer. Before that, four trailers containing Dutch fire suits and other material went to Ukraine. The vehicles currently en route are also bringing materials that are ready for use.