A person was found dead in an apartment on Hoek van Hollandstraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West on Sunday afternoon. It is the same apartment building where a large fire killed a resident on Friday, Het Parool reports.

The police investigated the apartment on Sunday. A police spokesperson told the newspaper that it was "too early" to say whether there was a connection between the fire and the body found on Sunday.

The fire broke out during the early hours of Friday morning. A 33-year-old man from Amsterdam died in the blaze. The police found no indications of arson, but the cause of the fire is not yet clear, the police spokesperson said to Parool. The authorities believe it was a "fatal accident."