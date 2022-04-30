The forecast for this weekend is cool and cloudy. Saturday will bring some light precipitation and heavy cloud cover with temperatures staying around 10 degrees Celsius. Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching a maximum of 15 degrees. The weather will remain cool heading into next week, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Saturday will be much gloomier than weekends past, with thick clouds and a 30% chance of rain. Winds will reach 16 kilometers per hour, and the sun is only likely to break through for some parts of the country in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 10 degrees on the Wadden Islands and 14 degrees in the south.

Sunday will be relatively warmer with temperatures edging up to 15 degrees. The chance of precipitation will be slightly lower than a day prior and the sun has a 40% chance of peaking through the clouds. Winds will be calmer at nine kilometers per hour.

Next week is forecast to be slightly milder with a low chance of precipitation. The warmest day will be Thursday when temperatures could reach 18 degrees. Monday has the lowest chance of precipitation at just 10%, while the rest of the week will also be mostly dry. Overall, the week will be much cooler than previous weeks with some moments of sun.