The Ukrainian embassy in the Netherlands is calling on the Dutch government to demand the "immediate departure" of the ship Sunny Liger, which is on its way to the port of Amsterdam with a cargo of oil from Russia. "The Netherlands, whose support Ukraine greatly values, should not become a safe haven for dirty Russian oil plans," the embassy said in a statement.

Ukraine also appealed to the dock workers in Amsterdam and the rest of the Netherlands: "Follow your Swedish colleagues. Stay away from the Sunny Liger," the embassy said. "Refuse to unload its cargo. Do not become complicit in immoral trafficking that finances the murders of innocent Ukrainian women and children."

The Sunny Liger originates from Primorsk, but does not sail under the Russian flag. As a result, there are no sanctions against the ship. The cargo was actually destined for Sweden, but dock workers there already refused to unload the ship. The Sunny Liger then sailed on in the direction of Rotterdam. However, the trade union FNV called on Dutch dock workers to show solidarity with their Swedish colleagues.

The Sunny Liger is currently anchored off the coast and intends to enter the port of Amsterdam. But according to the Port of Amsterdam, services such as pilots and tugs do not yet want to escort the ship into the port due to safety concerns. The municipality of Amsterdam has already indicated it does not want the Sunny Liger were to unload in the Amsterdam port, but according to a spokesperson, consultations are still underway with the parties involved on how to proceed.