Twitter suspended the account of PVV leader Geert Wilders, he confirmed after reports from right-wing websites De Dagelijkse Standaard and NieuwNieuws and tweets about it from several PVV parliamentarians.

Wilders said that Twitter has "temporarily restricted" his account because of tweets he posted. In particular, a tweet addressed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which Wilders spoke about death threats he receives from Muslims in Pakistan.

Wilders said that if he deletes specific tweets, he will get his account back within 12 hours. However, he appealed to Twitter because he said the social media company first said that his tweet did not violate the rules but later changed its mind. His account will therefore be suspended until Twitter rules on the appeal.

It is not clear when Twitter will make a ruling. Wilders hoped it would be within two days, but it is already taking longer.

Wilders' last tweet was on Wednesday, April 20. Twitter could not be reached for comment.