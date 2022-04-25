ProRail is looking into turning off escalators at train stations during quieter times to save energy. The escalators are responsible for a large part of the company's energy costs, ProRail spokesperson Aldert Baas said to EditieNL.

ProRail currently consumes the same amount of energy per day as a medium-sized city like Amersfoort. About 20 percent of that energy goes into running the escalators. "We want to take a sharp look at when the escalators turn and when they don't," Baas said. "Maybe we can switch them off at certain times, outside rush hours or at night. Or put in a sensor."

Baas stressed that ProRail wouldn't remove the escalators or turn them off permanently. "They provide comfort to our travelers. At many stations, you need several flights of stairs before you reach the desired platform, so then an escalator is very nice. Of course, there are also lifts, but they are slower and less user-friendly."

ProRail is also looking at other options to reduce energy consumption, including solar panels and sensors on lamps.