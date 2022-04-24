Next week, FNV will hold a "Week of the Trade Union," with protests against the growing inequality in the Netherlands, according to the trade union. The final event will be the celebration of Labor Day on May 1.

The trade union will organize dozens of events throughout the country under the motto: "Stop the skewed growth." FNV has long called for higher wage to help people with the rising cost of living, among other things. It also supports more permanent jobs.

Daily life is becoming more expensive, but incomes have not seen similar change, FNV chair Tuur Elzinga said in a statement. Instead, Elzinga said the wealth accumulates in large companies and a small percentage of high earners, who should also "make their contribution."

"This is at the expense of the rest, at the expense of ordinary people," he said. "There is enough for higher wages, for a substantial increase in the minimum wage, the state pension and the social minimum.But then we have to reverse the imbalance and share the burden more fairly."