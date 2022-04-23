Gerrit van de Kamp, the head of police union ACP, is resigning from his chairmanship for health reasons. The ACP reports that the past period has taken a major toll on Van de Kamp, both mentally and physically.

Depending on his recovery, Van de Kamp will remain involved with the ACP and associated organizations from a different role. "We are grateful for everything Gerrit has done for our ACP and the police organization as chairman and that he will continue to share his knowledge and expertise in the future," the police union said in a statement.

Van de Kamp stepped away from his duties in mid-February after two anonymous allegations of transgressive behavior. In March, he resumed his work as chair of the ACP. An investigation did not bring to light transgressive behavior.

Van de Kamp has been involved in trade union work since the early 1990s. After starting work as a volunteer police officer for the ACP and then being a policy adviser for a number of years, he was elected as chairman in 2004. In that position, he was active as a spokesperson for the union and he consulted with the government about the police collective labor agreement.