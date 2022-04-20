The police have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the 1996 murder of a man from Amersfoort. The suspect is a 54-year-old man, also from Amersfoort, who was police investigated 26 years ago, at the time of the murder.

He was not charged at the time due to a lack of evidence, police said. They began investigating the suspect again after a new witness came forward with more information.

The victim, 26-year-old Mike Duif, went out with friends on the night of February 22, 1996, which spilled over into the next day when Duif brought his friends home. A roommate saw him in bed the next morning, but found him shot dead in the same bed that evening.

More than 25 years later, the cold case investigation into what happened that night is still ongoing. Police are offering a 15,000 euro reward for information leading to the conclusion of the case.