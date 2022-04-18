Two French tourists were injured in a stabbing on Oudekerksplein in Amsterdam early Monday morning. The police arrested no suspects as yet, AT5 reports.

The tourists were attacked just after 3:00 a.m. Police and paramedics responded to the scene at 3:17 a.m. Both victims sustained injuries to their hands. One had to go to the hospital for treatment, according to the broadcaster.

According to the police, the square was crowded at the time of the stabbing, and many people witnessed it. Two bystanders called the police. The perpetrator had fled the scene by the time the police arrived.

The police are investigating what happened.