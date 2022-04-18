Police in Noord-Holland said that a man found dead in Egmond aan Zee was likely the victim of a crime. The body of the 56-year-old from Alkmaar was found in the Noord-Holland Dune Reserve on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. No arrests were announced in the case by Monday afternoon.

Ambulance workers and police were dispatched to the scene. An investigation established the man's identity, police said the following day. "The criminal investigation department is investigating the cause of death and is currently assuming a crime," authorities said in a statement.

Police asked for any witnesses to come forward with information that could help establish what transpired before the man died. "If there are people who saw anything last Sunday in the dune area between Egmond aan Zee and Bergen aan Zee, which could be related to the discovery of this deceased Alkmaarder, the police would like to get in touch with you."

Authorities notified the victim's family of the death.