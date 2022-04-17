Two people died and three people were injured in a serious car accident on Sunday morning, when a car ran off the road for unknown reasons near Havelte. In total, five young people were involved in the wreck.

A car accident on the Osseweidenweg left several passengers trapped in the car. When the fire brigade and medical team arrived, they were unable to help two of the victims, a 21-year-old man from the municipality of Westerveld and a 16-year-old young woman from the municipality of De Wolden, who died from their injuries on the spot, according to the police.

The driver of the car was a 19-year-old man from the municipality of Westerveld. He was seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man from the municipality of Westerveld also sustained serious injuries, and a 16-year-old young woman from the municipality of De Wolden was injured. They were all taken to the hospital.

The road is closed as the Traffic Forensic Investigation Service looks at the cause of the crash, according to the police.