The search for a 20-year-old crew member from Urk will expand to a wider area on Sunday, according to Rijnmond. The crew member disappeared after the ship he was on, the Mar-Grethe, capsized on Thursday.

The search team has begun using sonar equipment and dredging the area where the incident happened. Ten survey boats with 10 volunteers began the hunt again early Sunday morning.

"The sonar equipment gives hits in places where there could possibly be a mortal remains," said coordinator Pieter Keuter of the investigation team from Urk, to Rijnmond. "We've searched all the locations but haven't found him."

The team planned to widen the search toward the North Sea. Chances of the sailor still being alive are "very small," Keuter said.