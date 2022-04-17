PSV and Ajax will meet in a sold-out Kuip for the KNVB Cup final. It is already the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season.

PSV won the Johan Cruijff Scale (4-0) at the expense of its rival from Amsterdam last summer. Ajax was too strong for the Eindhoven club (5-0 and 1-2) in both competition matches.

PSV was eliminated on Thursday by Leicester City (1-2) in the Conference League. Ajax coach Erik ten Hag had all week to prepare his team for the final battle of the KNVB Cup tournament. Everything points to Maarten Stekelenburg defending Ajax's goal without a match rhythm. He underwent surgery in October for a groin injury and was subsequently banned from playing time. André Onana did not make a strong impression in the last matches and was guilty of a few goals against.

PSV can win the cup for the 10th time, Ajax for the 21st time. Ten Hag hopes that he can receive the silver cup for the third time in a row. The cup final starts at 6 p.m.