Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema will not fine the nightclubs that were illegally open during a one-time demonstration against Covid measures on Feb. 12, according to AT5. The penalty would have amounted to around 4,500 euros.

Halsema assessed the opinion sent by the nightclubs and responded with in a letter that, due to a combination of "very special circumstances," the fines no longer applied to them. This was because the violation was a one-time event and came right before nightclubs were allowed to legally reopen. The mayor also acknowledged that the nightclub industry had been hit especially hard by the last two years of lockdowns.

"The nightclubs have been waiting for relaxation of the measures for two years and have been hit hard by the coronavirus measures, both financially and mentally," Halsema said. "They broke the rules at the last minute with a symbolic action to draw attention to their dire situation."

The mayor had previously hinted that she would consider waiving the fines, according to AT5. She expressed her relief that the nightclubs are "making Amsterdam nightlife a party again."

The February demonstration by the nightclubs was intended to protest the government's Covid regulations, which allowed for the reopening of some sectors but excluded the nightlife sector. However, the Cabinet ultimately relaxed may of the remaining restrictions in the following weeks.