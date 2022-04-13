At 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, temperatures in De Bilt climbed to 20.2 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the first official warm day of 2022. The last official warm day was on September 27 last year, when temperatures climbed to 20.8 degrees in De Bilt, Weeronline reports.

Twente recorded the highest temperature yesterday at 22.6 degrees. Eindhoven followed with 22.5 degrees.

For an official warm day, temperatures must top 20 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt. There have been local warm days this year. For example, the weather stations in Westdorpe and Eelde registered temperatures above 20 degrees on March 22.

The first warm day of the year came right around the average for the past two decades. Between 1991 and 2020, the first official warm day came on April 13 on average. In the previous climate period (1981-2010), the average was April 16. And in the middle of the last century, the average was April 22.

Since the turn of the century, the Netherlands has gotten an average of 97 warm days per year, according to Weeronline. In 2018, there was a record 132 warm days.

Today will be a mix of clouds and sunny periods, with little to no rain expected. Maximums will range between 15 and 19 degrees. Some places in the east and northeast may hit 20 degrees later this afternoon. Tomorrow will be sunnier with similar maximums expected. Friday will be a bit more cloudy, but plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the weekend.