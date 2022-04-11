The Twijfeltelefoon, a hotline launched nationally last December for those with questions and doubts about the Covid-19 vaccination, will open on Monday for people who have questions about the vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV). This vaccination helps build protection against cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, labia cancer, penile cancer, anal cancer, and cancer of the mouth and throat.

Turnout for the HPV vaccine in the Netherlands has been lagging far behind that of neighboring countries, say those involved. It should be around 90 percent, but is actually fluctuating around 63 percent.

The Twijfeltelefoon was initially set up by Erasmus MC for questions about Covid-19 vaccinations. Last month, callers were also able to ask questions about the early detection of colon cancer.

"It now applies to HPV vaccination, and Covid-19 vaccination, as well as to the population screening for bowel cancer. People can choose for themselves what they want, but I would like them to make their choice based on correct information. There is a great deal of disinformation circulating at this moment about colorectal cancer, as well as about Covid vaccination and about HPV vaccination,” explained Robin Peeters, an internist at Erasmus MC and the co-initiator of Twijfeltelefoon.