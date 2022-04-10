Clothing banks across the country are seeing an increased demand from customers. They say this is due to financial pressures and also the influx of refugees into the Netherlands, according to Hart van Nederland.

In Groningen, customers at the province's clothing bank surged by 10 percent. In Utrecht, there is a strain on the clothing bank's resources and the bank can "barely keep up with the demand." Rotterdam, Hoogeveen and Enschede have reported similar situations.

Employees of the Utrecht clothing bank said they believe the demand is both linked to the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. "I think that has everything to do with life becoming more expensive. People will then save what they can save," Louisa Zwarts told Hart van Nederland.

However, some customers may face a stigma against secondhand clothes, said board member Gerda Romp of clothing bank Noord-Holland Noord to Hart van Nederland. The clothing bank organizes a fashion show to help alleviate shame from customers and show how diverse the selection of clothing is. "We even have wedding dresses," Romp said.