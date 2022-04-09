Millers across the country are trying to run as many windmills at the same time on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Guild of Volunteer Millers. Windmills abroad are also taking part .

In honor of the anniversary, the 778 Dutch millers will also receive support from at least 24 millers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Hungary, Bulgaria and New Zealand. The millers abroad will also keep to the Dutch time.

The guild speaks of a record attempt in the future, but officially this is not the case this year. "If we want to go for the Guinness Book of Records, it's a very official thing with notaries and such. We didn't opt for that this year, but the intention is that we will go for it next year," said a spokesperson for the guild.

The Guild of Voluntary Millers is an interest group that was founded in 1972 and has 2,600 members, including about 1,500 certified millers, a large number of trainee members, mill guides, youth members and donors. In the Netherlands there are still about 40 professional millers, with the others being volunteers.

The windmills will run between 11 a.m. and noon.