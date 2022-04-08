Rotterdam has the most Ukrainian refugees registered in the city of all municipalities in the Netherlands. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, 1,519 Ukrainians have registered in Rotterdam's Municipal Personal Record Database. Renswoude is accommodating the most Ukrainian refugees per capita - 14 per 1,000 residents.

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 958 Ukrainian refugees have registered in Amsterdam. Over 500 people from Ukraine registered in Groningen and Eindhoven. Westland, Hilversum, and The Hague have over 400 Ukrainians registered. Ede, Amstelveen, Venlo, Utrecht, and Almere have each registered over 300 Ukrianians.

Ameland, Schiermonnikoog, Woudenberg, and Best are the only municipalities that have not yet registered people from Ukraine.

Compared to the number of inhabitants, Renswoude in the province of Utrecht tops the list. The municipality has 14 Ukrainian refugees registered per 1,000 residents. This is followed by Noord-Beveland (Zeeland), Monfoort (Utrecht), Westwolde (Groningen), and Oldebroek (Gelderland). "This is often due to local initiatives to take in large groups of refugees, for example, in an empty office building," CBS said.

A total of 27,123 people from Ukraine are registered in the Netherlands. Nearly 10,000 of them registered in our country in the two weeks from Marcy 12 to April 3, this past Sunday. That is more than twice the number of asylum seekers and migrants from all other countries combined in that period.

Eighty percent of the adult Ukrainians who fled to the Netherlands are women. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country. They must stay and fight against the Russian aggressor.

People who live in Ukraine but have a different nationality can also register in the Netherlands. They make up about 5 percent of the total group. These people come from Nigeria and Syria, among others, but also include many Dutch nationals.