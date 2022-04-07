The Dutch Health Council advised against using the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 for young children. "There is currently limited data on the efficacy and safety of the Moderna vaccine in that age group," the Health Council said on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Moderna vaccine in kids between the ages of 6 and 11 at the end of February. But the Dutch Health Council does not consider it necessary to use the vaccine in this age group.

The Health Council pointed out that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has already been approved for kids aged 5 to 11 and is sufficiently available. "The Council previously determined that this vaccine is sufficiently effective in safe."