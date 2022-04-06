The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) banned the sale of Epimedyumlu Macun - an erection stimulating herbal and honey paste. The paste contains Sildenafil, a substance in erectile dysfunction medicines that can only be prescribed by doctors as it can have dangerous side effects.

The NVWA investigated Epimedyumlu Macun after a warning from Germany. Inspectors took samples of the paste from five companies and had them analyzed. They found that just two teaspoons of the honey product contain the same amount of Sildenafil as that of a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction.

"People may consume more of this herbal paste, increasing the intake of Sildenafil and thereby increasing the risk of side effects," the NVWA said. Side effects can include heart problems, diarrhea, and blurred vision.

The NVWA ordered businesses to immediately stop selling Epimedyumlu Macun and destroy what they have in stock. Bol.com and Marktplaats have already removed the providers from their platforms.

The authority also urged consumers not to use Epimedyumlu Macun.