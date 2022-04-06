Almost half of 10- to 18-year-olds in the Netherlands fear that there will also be war here, UNICEF reported after surveying over a thousand teenagers about the effect of the war in Ukraine on them.

Almost all (96 percent) think of the war in Ukraine, and just over half do so often or regularly. Two in three experience "unpleasant feelings" like anger, sadness, or fear. Over a third is hopeful that the war will end well.

Children and teenagers must be able to talk about their concerns at home and at school, UNICEF said. "By taking their feelings seriously, people around them can reduce worries and fears," said the children's rights organization.

The research showed that children and young people can share their concerns with those around them. Four in five talk to their parents about the war in Ukraine, and about half discuss the events with their peers. 92 percent of primary school pupils say that they discuss the war in Ukraine during class. The same goes for 81 percent of secondary school pupils.