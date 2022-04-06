For the first time since July 19, intensive care units in the Netherlands had fewer than one hundred patients with Covid-19. The ICUs were treating 95 patients with the disease on Wednesday afternoon, eight fewer than the previous day. The ICU tally has held below 200 for eight consecutive weeks, according to data from the LCPS.

An additional 1,523 patients with the disease were in regular care wards. That was 113 fewer than the previous day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. Combined, all hospital departments were treating 1,618 patients with the disease, down 7 percent in a week to the lowest level in nearly a month.

Hospitals admitted 169 new Covid-19 patients between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, including seven sent to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 175 patients each of the past seven days, a decrease of 22 percent from the previous week. Patient admissions were also at their lowest point in a month.

The RIVM said that 13,054 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That brought the moving average down for the 26th time, bringing the figure to its lowest point since January 4. An average of 16,355 people tested positive each of the past seven days, a 45 percent reduction compared to the previous week.

Amsterdam (640), Rotterdam (434), and The Hague (396) were the three cities with the most new infections. The moving average in all three cities has fallen off by about 40 percent in a week. Wednesday’s total in Amsterdam was about 13 percent below average, while The Hague’s total was 17 percent below average. The daily figure in Rotterdam was 20 percent below that city’s mean.

During the last calendar week, 61.3 percent of people tested by the GGD received a positive indication of infection. About 31,500 people were tested daily, the lowest figure since last October.