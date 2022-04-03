The NS has announced trains are now canceled until "at least" 8 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. as originally stated. Passengers are stranded at stations across the country after the NS announced it would shut down trains on Sunday because of a "technical malfunction."

People who were riding on a train at the time of the decision were expected to exit their trains at the next station. The NS also announced no buses would be provided to shuttle passengers. This has led to a backlog of travelers at various stations, including Amsterdam Central Station where lines of internationals are waiting to find an alternative way to reach Schiphol Airport, according to AT5.

Op het Centraal Station staan rijen bij de servicebalie. Buitenlandse reizigers hebben geen idee wat ze nu moeten doenhttps://t.co/iBQONEZJbk pic.twitter.com/7A0XbKgOiF — AT5 (@AT5) April 3, 2022

Stranded travelers are seeking rides via social media, where people with cars are also offering spots to carpool to different cities. Despite some speculation on social media that hackers could be behind the delays, the NS has assured people there is no reason to think this, according to the ANP.

In #DenHaag zoeken reizigers op Centraal Station naar alternatief vervoer. Voor de meeste lukt dit goed, voor anderen zit er niks anders op dan geduldig wachten op het station tot de #treinstoring verholpen is. pic.twitter.com/a7O3H8gbUU — Sebastiaan Barel (@fotograafLdmVbg) April 3, 2022

Travel information has been restored in train stations, but it is unclear how long the situation will last. Trains are running according to normal timetables on regional transporter routes, according to the NS.